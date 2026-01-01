Morant leads Memphis against Los Angeles after 40-point performance

Memphis Grizzlies (15-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-11, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Memphis Grizzlies (15-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-11, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ 139-136 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers are 15-8 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 12.9.

The Grizzlies are 13-9 in Western Conference play. Memphis has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Grizzlies average 115.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 117.3 the Lakers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 117-112 on Nov. 1, with Luka Doncic scoring 44 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 45.9% and averaging 33.5 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 40 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: day to day (back), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (hamstring), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

