Moore and Murphy help the Blackhawks beat the Blues 7-3 for their 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Oliver Moore and Connor Murphy scored during Chicago’s four-goal second period, and the Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 7-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Moore, Murphy, Louis Crevier and Landon Slaggert each had a goal and an assist as Chicago improved to 2-1-0 against St. Louis this season. Spencer Knight made 27 saves and Nick Lardis, Jason Dickinson and Andre Burakovsky also scored.

Chicago went 3 for 4 on the power play, while St. Louis was 0 for 5 with the man advantage. The Blackhawks are 8 for 8 on the penalty kill during their win streak.

Tyler Tucker, Otto Stenberg and Nathan Walker scored for St. Louis in the opener of a three-game trip. Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots.

Chicago grabbed control in the second. Stenberg tied it at 2 with his first career goal at 8:22, but the Blackhawks regained the lead 35 seconds later on Murphy’s first of the season.

Slaggert got a piece of Colton Dach’s shot at 12:27, and Dickinson made it 5-2 when he redirected Crevier’s shot for his fifth goal with 2:36 left in the period.

Burakovsky added a power-play goal 5:11 into the third. It was his first goal since Dec. 20 and No. 10 on the season.

Chicago improved to 5-6-1 in 12 games since Connor Bedard hurt his right shoulder during a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. The 20-year-old center participated in the team’s morning skate and could return as soon as Friday against Washington.

The Blackhawks observed a pregame moment of silence for Hockey Hall of Famers Glenn Hall and former coach and general manager Bob Pulford. Hall, a goaltender who helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961, died Wednesday at age 94. Pulford died Monday.

Both teams play again on Friday night. The Blues visit the Utah Mammoth, and the Blackhawks host the Capitals.

