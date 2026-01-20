Montreal takes on Minnesota following Slafkovsky’s 2-goal performance

Minnesota Wild (28-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (27-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (28-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (27-15-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -143, Wild +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Minnesota Wild after Juraj Slafkovsky’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Canadiens’ 6-5 overtime win.

Montreal has a 27-15-7 record overall and a 13-10-1 record in home games. The Canadiens rank fourth in the league with 216 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Minnesota has a 28-13-9 record overall and a 15-7-3 record in road games. The Wild have a +18 scoring differential, with 158 total goals scored and 140 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Kapanen has scored 16 goals with 11 assists for the Canadiens. Slafkovsky has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has four goals and 39 assists for the Wild. Marcus Foligno has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.