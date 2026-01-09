Montreal looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (26-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-13-6, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7…

Detroit Red Wings (26-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-13-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact.

Montreal is 25-13-6 overall with an 8-4-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens rank third in NHL play with 149 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Detroit has gone 26-15-4 overall with a 7-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are 12-2-2 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 22 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

