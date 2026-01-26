Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Valley 57, Riverside 16
Omaha Nation 85, Homer 52
Osmond 48, Madison 35
Walthill 43, Tri County Northeast 38
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Bergan Catholic 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Bishop Neumann 25
Central Conference Tournament=
Lexington 66, Schuyler 9
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Osceola 66, High Plains Community 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Arlington 52, Louisville 39
Fort Calhoun 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 42
Raymond Central 57, Douglas County West 26
Yutan 46, Syracuse 27
RPAC Conference Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Bertrand 56, Hi-Line 45, OT
Southern Valley 50, Medicine Valley 26
West Division=
Consolation=
Hitchcock County 70, Wallace 21
Maxwell 56, Sutherland 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.