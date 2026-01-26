Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 57, Riverside 16 Omaha Nation 85, Homer 52 Osmond 48, Madison 35 Walthill 43, Tri…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Valley 57, Riverside 16

Omaha Nation 85, Homer 52

Osmond 48, Madison 35

Walthill 43, Tri County Northeast 38

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Bergan Catholic 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Bishop Neumann 25

Central Conference Tournament=

Lexington 66, Schuyler 9

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Osceola 66, High Plains Community 44

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Arlington 52, Louisville 39

Fort Calhoun 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 42

Raymond Central 57, Douglas County West 26

Yutan 46, Syracuse 27

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Bertrand 56, Hi-Line 45, OT

Southern Valley 50, Medicine Valley 26

West Division=

Consolation=

Hitchcock County 70, Wallace 21

Maxwell 56, Sutherland 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.