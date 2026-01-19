Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 43, Poultney 35
BFA 36, Rice Memorial 22
Bellows Falls Union 68, Long Trail 49
Blue Mountain 49, BFA 39
Mount St. Joseph Academy 54, Leland & Gray 11
Mt Mansfield 51, Champlain Valley 36
Richford 47, Missisquoi Valley 30
Rutland 55, Hartford 40
Sharon Academy 38, Twin Valley 32
Thetford Academy 40, Harwood 28
West Rutland 58, Springfield 44
White River Valley 53, Woodstock Union 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.