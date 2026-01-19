Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arlington 43, Poultney 35 BFA 36, Rice Memorial 22 Bellows Falls Union 68, Long Trail 49 Blue…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 43, Poultney 35

BFA 36, Rice Memorial 22

Bellows Falls Union 68, Long Trail 49

Blue Mountain 49, BFA 39

Mount St. Joseph Academy 54, Leland & Gray 11

Mt Mansfield 51, Champlain Valley 36

Richford 47, Missisquoi Valley 30

Rutland 55, Hartford 40

Sharon Academy 38, Twin Valley 32

Thetford Academy 40, Harwood 28

West Rutland 58, Springfield 44

White River Valley 53, Woodstock Union 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.