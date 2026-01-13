Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ben Franklin 38, Horizon Honors 36 Camp Verde 36, Veritas Prep 20 Chinle 48, Show Low 45…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 38, Horizon Honors 36

Camp Verde 36, Veritas Prep 20

Chinle 48, Show Low 45

Cicero Preparatory Academy 49, Superior 25

Flagstaff Coconino 62, Bullhead City Mohave 24

Fountain Hills 56, Phoenix Christian 27

Glendale Deer Valley 46, Glendale Mountain Ridge 23

Glendale Independence 44, Glendale 27

Kearny Ray 54, Eloy Santa Cruz 16

Lee Williams High School 41, Lake Havasu 22

Lincoln 41, Gilbert Classical Academy 19

Marana 51, Tucson Cholla 7

Mesa Mountain View 59, Chandler 54

Mesa Red Mountain 54, Queen Creek 44

Miami 62, Chandler Prep 13

Mica Mountain 70, Eastmark 43

Nogales 44, Sahuarita 30

Paradise Honors 74, Peoria 12

Phoenix Country Day 45, Rancho Solano Prep 44

Phoenix Desert Vista 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 51

Phoenix Thunderbird 60, Youngker High School 28

Prescott 82, American Leadership-Queen Creek 17

Raymond S. Kellis 81, Willow Canyon 51

San Carlos 67, San Tan 22

Scottsdale Christian 38, Scottsdale Prep 26

St. Johns 65, Heber Mogollon 26

Tempe McClintock 71, Betty Fairfax 27

The Gregory School 33, Patagonia 26

Tombstone 49, San Miguel 13

Trivium Prep 59, Heritage Laveen 25

Tuba City 76, Pinon 40

Wickenburg 48, North Valley Christian Academy 36

Williams Field 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arete-Mesa Prep vs. Pima, ccd.

Basis Charter -Flagstaff vs. Fredonia, ccd.

