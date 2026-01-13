Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 38, Horizon Honors 36
Camp Verde 36, Veritas Prep 20
Chinle 48, Show Low 45
Cicero Preparatory Academy 49, Superior 25
Flagstaff Coconino 62, Bullhead City Mohave 24
Fountain Hills 56, Phoenix Christian 27
Glendale Deer Valley 46, Glendale Mountain Ridge 23
Glendale Independence 44, Glendale 27
Kearny Ray 54, Eloy Santa Cruz 16
Lee Williams High School 41, Lake Havasu 22
Lincoln 41, Gilbert Classical Academy 19
Marana 51, Tucson Cholla 7
Mesa Mountain View 59, Chandler 54
Mesa Red Mountain 54, Queen Creek 44
Miami 62, Chandler Prep 13
Mica Mountain 70, Eastmark 43
Nogales 44, Sahuarita 30
Paradise Honors 74, Peoria 12
Phoenix Country Day 45, Rancho Solano Prep 44
Phoenix Desert Vista 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 51
Phoenix Thunderbird 60, Youngker High School 28
Prescott 82, American Leadership-Queen Creek 17
Raymond S. Kellis 81, Willow Canyon 51
San Carlos 67, San Tan 22
Scottsdale Christian 38, Scottsdale Prep 26
St. Johns 65, Heber Mogollon 26
Tempe McClintock 71, Betty Fairfax 27
The Gregory School 33, Patagonia 26
Tombstone 49, San Miguel 13
Trivium Prep 59, Heritage Laveen 25
Tuba City 76, Pinon 40
Wickenburg 48, North Valley Christian Academy 36
Williams Field 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arete-Mesa Prep vs. Pima, ccd.
Basis Charter -Flagstaff vs. Fredonia, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.