Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 6, 2026, 12:48 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 69, Standing Rock 62

Grant County/Mott-Regent 47, New England 26

Hettinger-Scranton 58, Bison, S.D. 35

Ipswich, S.D. 49, Ellendale 34

Kidder County 53, Napoleon/G-S 43

Park River 40, North Star 32

Sisseton, S.D. 69, Tri-State 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

