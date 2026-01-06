Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 69, Standing Rock 62 Grant County/Mott-Regent 47, New England 26 Hettinger-Scranton 58, Bison, S.D.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 69, Standing Rock 62

Grant County/Mott-Regent 47, New England 26

Hettinger-Scranton 58, Bison, S.D. 35

Ipswich, S.D. 49, Ellendale 34

Kidder County 53, Napoleon/G-S 43

Park River 40, North Star 32

Sisseton, S.D. 69, Tri-State 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.