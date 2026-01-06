Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 69, Standing Rock 62
Grant County/Mott-Regent 47, New England 26
Hettinger-Scranton 58, Bison, S.D. 35
Ipswich, S.D. 49, Ellendale 34
Kidder County 53, Napoleon/G-S 43
Park River 40, North Star 32
Sisseton, S.D. 69, Tri-State 32
