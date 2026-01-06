Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Algoma 67, Two Rivers 39 Almond-Bancroft 66, Manawa 38 Appleton East 55, Laconia 44 Brookwood 68, Greenwood…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 67, Two Rivers 39

Almond-Bancroft 66, Manawa 38

Appleton East 55, Laconia 44

Brookwood 68, Greenwood 44

Cadott 60, Spencer 23

Cambridge 49, Johnson Creek 15

Cameron 64, St. Croix Falls 47

Cashton 50, Westby 45

Columbus Catholic 64, Athens 28

Edgerton 59, Sun Prairie 30

Eleva-Strum 63, Arcadia 45

Gilman 59, Thorp 28

Grafton 82, Sheboygan North 37

Grafton 82, Sheboygan South 37

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Providence 20

Highland 49, Dodgeville 44

Kewaunee 58, Southern Door 33

Kohler 62, Roncalli 23

La Crosse Central 70, Winona, Minn. 35

Ladysmith 66, Unity 33

Laona-Wabeno 51, Gillett 25

Menominee, Mich. 50, Coleman 19

Mineral Point 50, Belmont 40

Northwestern 77, Ashland 16

Oconto 57, Peshtigo 43

Oregon 64, Cuba City 59

Pardeeville 70, Poynette 25

Prescott 56, Durand-Arkansaw 52

Pulaski 39, Seymour 36

Randolph 39, Westfield 29

Rice Lake 52, Mosinee 43

River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 40

Royall 47, North Crawford 7

Somerset 75, Clear Lake 48

St Mary’s Springs 63, New Holstein 42

Sturgeon Bay 43, Gibraltar 34

Viroqua 49, De Soto 46

Watertown 55, West Bend East 37

Waupun 57, Ripon 38

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Riverdale 40

Whitefish Bay 62, Monona Grove 43

Winter 76, Mellen 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

