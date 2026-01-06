Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 67, Two Rivers 39
Almond-Bancroft 66, Manawa 38
Appleton East 55, Laconia 44
Brookwood 68, Greenwood 44
Cadott 60, Spencer 23
Cambridge 49, Johnson Creek 15
Cameron 64, St. Croix Falls 47
Cashton 50, Westby 45
Columbus Catholic 64, Athens 28
Edgerton 59, Sun Prairie 30
Eleva-Strum 63, Arcadia 45
Gilman 59, Thorp 28
Grafton 82, Sheboygan North 37
Grafton 82, Sheboygan South 37
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Providence 20
Highland 49, Dodgeville 44
Kewaunee 58, Southern Door 33
Kohler 62, Roncalli 23
La Crosse Central 70, Winona, Minn. 35
Ladysmith 66, Unity 33
Laona-Wabeno 51, Gillett 25
Menominee, Mich. 50, Coleman 19
Mineral Point 50, Belmont 40
Northwestern 77, Ashland 16
Oconto 57, Peshtigo 43
Oregon 64, Cuba City 59
Pardeeville 70, Poynette 25
Prescott 56, Durand-Arkansaw 52
Pulaski 39, Seymour 36
Randolph 39, Westfield 29
Rice Lake 52, Mosinee 43
River Valley 56, Wisconsin Heights 40
Royall 47, North Crawford 7
Somerset 75, Clear Lake 48
St Mary’s Springs 63, New Holstein 42
Sturgeon Bay 43, Gibraltar 34
Viroqua 49, De Soto 46
Watertown 55, West Bend East 37
Waupun 57, Ripon 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Riverdale 40
Whitefish Bay 62, Monona Grove 43
Winter 76, Mellen 38
