Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaufort 72, R.B. Stall 19
Blythewood 86, Spring Valley 46
Broome 61, Greenville Hurricanes 20
Calhoun Academy 49, Holly Hill Academy 27
Camden 76, Dreher 28
Columbia 74, Gilbert 29
Darlington 64, Lower Richland 56
Hartsville 42, West Florence 33
Ninety Six 44, Greenwood Christian 36
Patrick Henry Academy 43, Cathedral Academy 42
Richland Northeast 43, Lancaster 42
Ridge View 59, Westwood 52
Saluda 61, McCormick 24
South Florence 63, Crestwood 13
Sumter 42, Lugoff-Elgin 39
Wilson 54, Lakewood 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.