Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaufort 72, R.B. Stall 19

Blythewood 86, Spring Valley 46

Broome 61, Greenville Hurricanes 20

Calhoun Academy 49, Holly Hill Academy 27

Camden 76, Dreher 28

Columbia 74, Gilbert 29

Darlington 64, Lower Richland 56

Hartsville 42, West Florence 33

Ninety Six 44, Greenwood Christian 36

Patrick Henry Academy 43, Cathedral Academy 42

Richland Northeast 43, Lancaster 42

Ridge View 59, Westwood 52

Saluda 61, McCormick 24

South Florence 63, Crestwood 13

Sumter 42, Lugoff-Elgin 39

Wilson 54, Lakewood 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

