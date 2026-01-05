Monaco defender Salisu has ruptured ACL in his left knee

MONACO (AP) — Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has ruptured the ACL in his left knee. The injury happened at the…

MONACO (AP) — Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has ruptured the ACL in his left knee.

The injury happened at the end of the home Ligue 1 game against Lyon on Saturday.

“Medical examinations showed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” Monaco posted in a statement on X on Monday. “The club will assist Mohammed throughout his recovery and offer him its full support.”

Japan forward Takumi Minamino suffered the same injury while playing for Monaco last month.

Salisu joined Monaco three years ago after playing for Southampton in the Premier League. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.