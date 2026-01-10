Moleiro leads Villarreal’s win over Alaves to strengthen hold on third in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alberto Moleiro delivered a goal and an assist to help Villarreal beat Alaves 3-1 and stay…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alberto Moleiro delivered a goal and an assist to help Villarreal beat Alaves 3-1 and stay in touch with the La Liga front-runners on Saturday.

Moleiro is one of the sensations of La Liga with his creativity and scoring ability. He is a major reason why Villarreal is in third place at the season’s midway mark even after winger Yeremy Pino left last summer for Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old from the Canary Islands tallied his eighth goal of the season to open the scoring just after halftime. Moleiro curled a shot from outside the area in off the far post.

Veteran striker Gerard Moreno volleyed in a loose ball to double the hosts’ advantage in the 55th.

Moleiro cued a third goal by Georges Mikautadze when he slipped a pass between two defenders into a sliver of space where the Georgia striker chipped it over goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

“(Moleiro) is playing extremely well right now. He scored a great goal,” coach Marcelino García Toral said. “If anything, he is too demanding of himself. We are very happy with him, he always makes the extra effort and thinks about his teammates.”

Alaves striker Toni Martínez softened the blow for the visitors by pulling one back in the 85th.

Villarreal was eight points adrift of leader Barcelona and four behind second-placed Real Madrid. It was three points clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. García Toral’s side also has one more game in hand than the three rivals.

Barcelona, Madrid and Atletico are not playing in La Liga this week while competing in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona and Madrid meet in that final in Jeddah on Sunday.

Nice goal and ugly tussle

Girona edged Osasuna 1-0 after Vladyslav Vanat used the heel of his left boot to turn home a pass just before halftime.

The game was marred by a scuffle between the teams in injury time after Girona player Lass Kourouma was shown a direct red card for using his knee in a tangle with Osasuna’s Aimar Oroz. Osasuna players rushed onto the field during the incident.

“We apologize to Osasuna,” Girona coach Michél Sánchez said. “(Lass) made a mistake and he has acknowledged it.”

Other results

Giovani Lo Celso headed in a cross by Antony in the 83rd to salvage sixth-placed Real Betis a 1-1 draw at bottom side Real Oviedo.

Valencia remained in the relegation zone after drawing at home with Elche 1-1.

