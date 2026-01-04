Minten scores twice in huge homecoming to lift Bruins over Canucks 3-2 in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fraser Minten scored his second goal of the game 4:41 into overtime to cap a…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fraser Minten scored his second goal of the game 4:41 into overtime to cap a huge homecoming as the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Playing his first NHL game in his hometown, Minten opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal before dozens of friends and family members in the crowd.

Elias Lindholm also scored for Boston with the man advantage. David Pastrnak had two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

It was the Bruins’ second straight win after losing six games in a row (0-4-2).

The Canucks got a goal and an assist from Filip Hronek. Elias Pettersson also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

Minten said after Saturday’s morning skate he expected between 50 and 100 supporters in the stands. A bevy of fans clad in Bruins jerseys broke into cheers when the 21-year-old center scored on a one-timer from the slot 16:24 into the game.

Vancouver, coming off a 4-3 shootout loss Friday to Seattle, outshot the Bruins 33-21 and outhit them 34-16.

Less than 24 hours after going 2 for 3 on the power play against Seattle, Vancouver’s special teams struggled. The Canucks went 1 for 6 with the man advantage and gave up goals on two of the three penalties they took.

Vancouver will go six weeks without a win on home ice. The Canucks last won at Rogers Arena on Dec. 6 when they beat Minnesota 4-2, and they won’t play at the rink again until Jan. 17 when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

Up next

Bruins: At Seattle on Tuesday night to finish a five-game trip.

Canucks: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to open a six-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.