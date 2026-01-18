Minnesota visits Toronto after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (27-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (27-13-9, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Wild took down the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in overtime.

Toronto has a 24-16-8 record overall and a 16-5-5 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have scored 162 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Minnesota has a 14-7-3 record on the road and a 27-13-9 record overall. The Wild have allowed 137 goals while scoring 152 for a +15 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 17 goals with 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has four goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.