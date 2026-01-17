Minnesota heads to San Antonio for conference showdown

Minnesota Timberwolves (27-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (28-13, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (27-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (28-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 15-11 in conference games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 49.9 points per game in the paint led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 10.4.

The Timberwolves are 14-11 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Spurs score 117.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 114.5 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Spurs give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 104-103 in the last meeting on Jan. 12. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23 points, and Wembanyama led the Spurs with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is shooting 51.6% and averaging 23.9 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 22.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 18.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Stephon Castle: day to day (illness), Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot), Anthony Edwards: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.