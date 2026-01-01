Mikheyev scores twice as the Blackhawks beat the slumping Stars 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Dallas Stars their fourth consecutive loss…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Dallas Stars their fourth consecutive loss with a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Artyom Levshunov also scored as Chicago improved to 5-13-3 in its last 21 games. Spencer Knight made 22 saves.

The Blackhawks also beat the Stars 4-3 in a shootout at Dallas on Saturday night. The Stars had won seven of their last nine games at the United Center.

Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene scored for Dallas, which was coming off a 4-1 loss at Buffalo on Wednesday night. Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots.

Teravainen’s power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds into the second period. Andre Burakovsky set up Teravainen’s eighth of the season with a nice pass in front.

Mikheyev made it 3-1 when he drove to the net and beat Oettinger at 9:14. He scored again 3:58 into the third, squeezing in a shot from a tough angle.

Mikheyev has four goals in his last four games and eight on the season. He missed two games last weekend for the birth of his child.

Dallas pulled within one on late goals by Robertson and Duchene. Duchene has 23 goals and 30 assists in 61 career games against the Blackhawks.

Chicago jumped in front on Levshunov’s second career goal. Following a scramble in front of the net, the 20-year-old defenseman converted a power-play wrist shot from the slot 11:48 into the first period.

Dallas responded with Rantanen’s 16th goal on a nifty backhand with 5:18 left. Rantanen has three goals and 11 assists in his last eight games.

Up next

The Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. The Blackhawks visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

