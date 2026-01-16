Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan State at Washington — BTN
Western Michigan at Akron — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Indiana at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, FDSN Indiana, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.