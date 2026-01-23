Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Maryland at Michigan State — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+
Central Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Central Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Detroit at Winnipeg — FDSN Detroit, NHL Network US Alt, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.