Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Wisconsin at Michigan — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, MyTV, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+ Eastern Michigan at…

Wisconsin at Michigan — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, MyTV, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Central Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

L.A. Clippers at Detroit — FDSN Detroit Extra, FDSN SoCal, NBA League Pass

Detroit at Montreal — FDSN Detroit, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.