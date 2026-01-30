Live Radio
Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

January 30, 2026

Eastern Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Michigan State at Penn State — BTN

Colorado at Detroit — ABC, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

