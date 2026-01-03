Memphis plays Los Angeles following Morant’s 40-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (15-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-11, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Memphis Grizzlies (15-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-11, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ 139-136 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers are 15-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 116.8 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 13-9 in conference games. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Santi Aldama averaging 6.7.

The Lakers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.4). The Grizzlies’ 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (49.0%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 117-112 on Nov. 1. Luka Doncic scored 44 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 40 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: day to day (back), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

