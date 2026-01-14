Memphis faces Orlando, looks to break road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (17-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Berlin; Thursday, 2…

Memphis Grizzlies (17-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Berlin; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Orlando looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Magic have gone 13-7 in home games. Orlando has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-11 away from home. Memphis is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.4). The Grizzlies’ 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have given up to their opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hip), Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.