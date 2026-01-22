McIlroy makes double bogey in 73 and opens Dubai Desert Classic 8 shots behind Molinari

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy got off to a rough start in harsh conditions at the Dubai…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy got off to a rough start in harsh conditions at the Dubai Desert Classic, taking a double-bogey 7 as part of a 1-over 73 that left the four-time champion eight shots behind Francesco Molinari on Thursday.

Molinari managed the strong wind and firm, slick greens with a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead over Mikael Lindberg of Sweden. The round was suspended with nine players left to complete the round on Friday morning.

McIlroy, who has not finished out of the top 10 in his last 12 appearances in the Dubai Desert Classic, began on No. 10 and was even par for his round when his wedge to the par-5 18th at Emirates Golf Club pitched on the front and rolled back into the water. He missed a 6-foot putt and took double bogey.

McIlroy wasn’t alone in his struggles. He played alongside Tommy Fleetwood, the No. 3 player in the world who also was at 73, along with Viktor Hovland.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, playing with McIlroy and Fleetwood in a group of Ryder Cup stars, had a 70. Also at 70 was Shane Lowry, coming off a rough finish last week that cost him a chance in the Dubai Invitational.

“I’m very happy with that score. It was pretty tough this morning,” Hatton said. “It was quite breezy from the start. It was quite difficult to really get the wind direction, guess it right. It was kind of just moving fractionally and … the wind speeds can make quite a difference with where the ball lands.”

Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion who has slipped to No. 418 in the world, made eight birdies, including four in his first five holes starting at the 10th. He later had three straight birdies through the ninth to finish his round.

“Not super unexpected but I wasn’t expecting a score like that,” said Molinari, coming off a tie for 47th in the Dubai Invitational. “Last week I felt very rusty, so I was hoping it would be very good prep for this week. Yeah, putter was the biggest difference to be honest. Made some nice putts. Kept the round going in the middle where I played a couple of iffy holes and made some good pars. Very, very pleased with the start.”

Joel Girrbach of Switzerland was alone in third place with a 68, while the group at 69 included former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

