McDavid and Bouchard help the Oilers beat the Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his career-high point streak to 19 games, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Monday night.

McDavid picked up a secondary assist on Edmonton’s first two goals. He has 19 goals and 25 assists during his point streak.

Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist as the Oilers won for the third time in four games. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored, and Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

Chicago played without center Connor Bedard, who was scratched because of an illness. Fellow forward Teuvo Teravainen missed the last two periods with an upper-body injury.

Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov had a second-period shift that lasted more than 5 1/2 minutes. He skated for 24 1/2 minutes on the night.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his team-best 24th goal for Chicago in the opener of a four-game homestand. Spencer Knight stopped 33 shots.

Bertuzzi trimmed Edmonton’s lead to 2-1 when he knocked in a rebound with 5:14 left. Hyman then had a goal waved off when the referees ruled that he used his right leg to kick it in.

But the Oilers closed it out on Bouchard’s empty-netter with 53 seconds left, and Draisaitl added his 24th of the season.

Edmonton controlled the action for most of the first period. Kasperi Kapanen had a prime scoring opportunity in the low slot at 12:59, but he was robbed by Knight on a terrific glove save.

Hyman put the Oilers in front when he tipped home Bouchard’s pass at 14:41. Hyman held off Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic while picking up his 14th goal of the season.

Bouchard made it 2-0 on a bank shot off Knight from behind the net 16 seconds into the second. It was the defenseman’s third goal during a five-game point streak and No. 10 on the year.

Up next

The Oilers visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

