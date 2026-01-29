Maxey scores 40 points and hits winning layup with 1.3 seconds left to lead 76ers over Kings 113-111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 40 points, including the winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining, Joel Embiid had 37…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 40 points, including the winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining, Joel Embiid had 37 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rallied to edge the Sacramento Kings 113-111 on Thursday night.

Paul George added 15 points for Philadelphia, which came back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth-quarter.

Dennis Schroder scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for the Kings, who have lost seven in a row.

After DeRozan missed a 14-footer that would have put the Kings in front, Embiid grabbed the rebound with 5.2 seconds left and Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse called a timeout. On the 76ers’ second attempt to inbound the ball on their ensuing possession, Kelly Oubre Jr. passed to Embiid at the top of the arc, and Maxey sprinted from half-court. He took the pass from Embiid and converted a driving, left-handed layup and was fouled by Precious Achiuwa.

Sacramento outscored the 76ers 38-28 in the third quarter to take a 92-88 advantage into the fourth. Zach LaVine’s three-point play with 7:44 remaining put Sacramento up 103-92. But Philadelphia rallied to score 13 of the next 15 points, tying the game at 105 on two free throws by Maxey to set the stage for the finish.

Sacramento dropped to 3-21 on the road and 0-4 on its six-game road trip.

The 76ers played their second straight game with a healthy Embiid and George, who each were listed as probable entering the contest. George tied a Philadelphia single-game record with nine 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 139-122 win over Milwaukee, a game in which Embiid had 29 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Russell Westbrook (right foot soreness), Malik Monk (right ankle soreness) and Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain) were sidelined for the Kings. Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes (right ankle sprain) missed his second straight game.

