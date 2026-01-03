Maxey scores 36 points and the 76ers win again in New York, beating the Knicks 130-119

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 36 points, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe each had 26 and the Philadelphia…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 36 points, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe each had 26 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 130-119 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Paul George added 15 points and Quentin Grimes had 10 for the 76ers, who won at Madison Square Garden for the second time this season. Embiid also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points for the Knicks, who have lost three straight for the second time this season. Karl-Anthony Towns, who returned after missing one game due to illness, added 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Deuce McBride scored 20 points, OG Anunoby had 19 and Mikal Bridges added 12 for New York.

The Knicks were ahead 30-25 when the 76ers scored the final six points of the first quarter and led 31-30.

Philadelphia increased its run to 9-0 when Edgecombe opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson put the Knicks back in front.

Trailing 38-37, the 76ers produced a 9-0 run and grabbed the lead for good. They went ahead by 13 before the Knicks scored the last five points of the second quarter and cut their deficit to 66-58 at halftime.

Embiid’s two free throws gave Philadelphia its largest lead at 96-77 with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks’ 10-3 run pulled them within 99-87 heading into the fourth.

Towns’ bucket opened the final quarter and his three-point play with 9:59 left brought the Knicks within 103-94.

The 76ers regained a 15-point lead, but Anunoby’s free throws with 2:08 left got the Knicks within 121-114.

Maxey’s free throw, Grimes’ layup and Edgecombe’s jam followed and the Knicks never got any closer.

