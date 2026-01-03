Maxey and the 76ers take on conference foe New York

Philadelphia 76ers (18-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-11, second in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Philadelphia 76ers (18-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-11, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference play.

The Knicks have gone 5-2 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 8.7.

The 76ers are 6-3 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.5.

The Knicks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 46.4% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 116-107 on Dec. 20, with Maxey scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 29.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 30.9 points, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (illness), Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.