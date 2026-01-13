Maxey and the 76ers host conference foe Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces Philadelphia in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The 76ers have gone 17-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia has a 5-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 14-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers score 117.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 117.7 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.2% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers 132-121 in their last meeting on Nov. 6. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 46 points, and Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grimes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

