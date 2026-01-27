Maxey, 76ers host the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (18-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8…

Milwaukee Bucks (18-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -10; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action.

The 76ers are 18-17 in conference play. Philadelphia has a 12-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 14-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee allows 115.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The 76ers average 116.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 115.5 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 111.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 115.8 the 76ers allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 116-101 on Dec. 6. Quentin Grimes scored 22 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grimes is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 24.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rollins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: day to day (personal), Paul George: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

