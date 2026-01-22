Mavs beat Warriors 123-115 on night Stephen Curry becomes first with 10,000 attempts from 3

DALLAS (AP) — Naji Marshall tied his season highs with 30 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks beat…

DALLAS (AP) — Naji Marshall tied his season highs with 30 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State 123-115 on Thursday night, winning a season-best fourth consecutive game while dropping the Warriors to 0-2 since Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points and was 8 of 15 from 3-point range on the night the Warriors’ superstar became the first in NBA history to attempt 10,000 shots from beyond the arc. He’s now 4,222 of 10,007 from deep.

Cooper Flagg had 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 30 minutes when Dallas’ rookie No. 1 pick was supposed to be limited to 20-25 minutes in his second game back since missing a pair with a sprained left ankle.

Max Christie also had 21 points, Brandon Williams scored 19 off the bench and Dwight Powell had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Klay Thompson hit two first-half 3s for six points against his former team.

The Warriors were up one midway through the fourth quarter when Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul that had him arguing with the officials. Less than a minute later, another foul by Green was reviewed but not called flagrant.

Green argued anyway as he went to the bench after the second foul, and the Mavs continued on an 11-0 run that started after the flagrant foul. Green fouled out with 3:50 remaining.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 10 points in 9 minutes before leaving with left knee soreness in the first half. He landed awkwardly on the knee while dribbling the length of the court.

It was Kuminga’s second game after sitting for a month while falling completely out of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation. Butler’s ACL tear in his right knee created an opening for Kuminga to return.

Warriors: The first of two in a row at Minnesota on Saturday.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic faces his former team when the Lakers visit Saturday.

