Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg out against Jazz because of ankle injury

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg missed the Mavericks’ 144-122 victory over Utah on Thursday night because of a sprained left ankle.

The No. 1 overall pick went down in the second quarter of a 118-109 loss to Denver on Wednesday night. He limped to the locker room but came back for the final 2:35 of the first half. Flagg didn’t return for the second half, finishing with six points in 15 minutes.

The 19-year-old former Duke standout missed just one of Dallas’ first 41 games when he was out with an illness for a home loss to New York on Nov. 19. He’s averaging 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

