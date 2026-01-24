Maureen Murphy scores twice in Victoire’s 3-1 victory over Charge

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Maureen Murphy scored twice, Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves and the Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Maureen Murphy scored twice, Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves and the Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge 3-1 on Saturday.

Abby Roque added an empty-net goal. The Victoire (6-3-0-5) moved into second place in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Faduza Kadirova scored for the Charge, and Gwyneth Philips made 33 saves. Ottawa is 3-5-0-7.

