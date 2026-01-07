Matt Weston wins men’s World Cup skeleton race by largest margin in 14 years

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Britain’s Matt Weston enjoyed the most lopsided men’s World Cup skeleton victory in almost 14…

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Britain’s Matt Weston enjoyed the most lopsided men’s World Cup skeleton victory in almost 14 years on Wednesday, dominating the field for his fourth win in five races this season and the 13th of his career on the circuit.

Weston had the best time in both heats and finished in 2 minutes, 15.67 seconds. Italy’s Amedeo Bagnis was second, 1.29 seconds off the pace — a massive margin in any sliding event, especially when it’s the gap between first and second.

It was the fourth medal of Bagnis’ World Cup career, with three of them coming at St. Moritz.

The last time the men’s World Cup skeleton tour saw a bigger gap between first and second place was in January 2012, when Martins Dukurs of Latvia won a race at St. Moritz by 1.76 seconds over runner-up Ben Sandford of New Zealand — 112 World Cup events ago.

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer was third, 1.50 seconds behind Weston’s winning time. Austin Florian was the top American, placing 10th — 2.50 seconds behind Weston, the reigning world champion and overwhelming gold-medal favorite at next month’s Milan Cortina Olympics.

Wednesday’s race was rescheduled from last weekend’s tour stop in Winterberg, Germany. The planned race there was called off because of weather conditions.

