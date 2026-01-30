Mateta to miss Crystal Palace game in Premier League ahead of possible transfer

LONDON (AP) — Jean-Philippe Mateta will not be in the Crystal Palace squad for Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest in…

LONDON (AP) — Jean-Philippe Mateta will not be in the Crystal Palace squad for Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as he nears a move away from the club.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said the French striker, who has been linked in British media with a move to AC Milan, wasn’t in the right frame of mind to feature at the City Ground.

“I can confirm JP will not be in the matchday squad,” Glasner said.

“It’s nothing right now to do with transfers, he’s just not in the right place right now to play. To protect the team and protect him, that’s why he will not travel to Nottingham.”

Glasner, who recently confirmed he was leaving Palace at the end of the season, said the club was “working hard” on finding a replacement for Mateta.

“To be really very clear, it can be that JP stays and is a Crystal Palace player on Feb. 2, and it could be that JP has left the club and a new striker is in,” Glasner said.

“For me, these are the two situations we are talking about and discussing right now.”

