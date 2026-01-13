Mason Greenwood’s hat trick powers Marseille to a 9-0 victory in French Cup

BAYEUX, France (AP) — Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick and set up two other goals as Marseille crushed regional…

BAYEUX, France (AP) — Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick and set up two other goals as Marseille crushed regional team Bayeux 9-0 to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Tuesday.

Greenwood was Marseille’s top scorer last season with 22 goals in all competitions and already has 19 in 25 games this campaign.

Strike partner Amine Gouiri provided two goals and an assist away to a spirited but defensively poor Bayeux side. Marseille took its French Cup tally to 15 in two games, after winning 6-0 at third tier Bourg-en-Bresse in the previous round.

Greenwood, a former Manchester United player, completed his hat trick in the 90th minute.

Marseille hosts Rennes in an all-first division game in the next round early next month.

Title holder Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to capital city rival Paris FC on Monday. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.