Mariners acquire right-hander Cooper Criswell from Mets for cash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Cooper Criswell from the New York Mets on Friday for cash, and…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Cooper Criswell from the New York Mets on Friday for cash, and designated left-hander Jhonathan Diaz for assignment.

The 29-year-old Criswell appeared in seven games for Boston last season, going 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Dec. 5 and designated for assignment Wednesday.

Diaz, 29, appeared in one game with the Mariners in 2025. He was 11-6 in 27 games with Triple-A Tacoma and led the Pacific Coast League with a 4.15 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.