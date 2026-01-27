Live Radio
Mariners acquire catcher Jhonny Pereda from Twins for cash

The Associated Press

January 27, 2026, 9:05 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Minnesota Twins for cash.

The Mariners announced Tuesday they had acquired Pereda and designated right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar for assignment.

Minnesota designated Pereda for assignment on Friday.

The 29-year-old Pereda batted .246 with a .325 on-base percentage, no homers and four RBIs in 28 games with the Athletics and Twins last season.

Kowar, 29, went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Seattle.

