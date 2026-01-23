Marc Guehi to make Man City debut against Wolverhampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marc Guehi is set to make his Manchester City debut against Wolverhampton on Saturday in what…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marc Guehi is set to make his Manchester City debut against Wolverhampton on Saturday in what will be a boost to Pep Guardiola’s injury-hit backline.

The 25-year-old England defender completed his move from Crystal Palace on Monday but wasn’t in City’s squad a day later for a surprising 3-1 loss at Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

“He’s going to help us because the experience of Marc is exceptional,” Guardiola said Friday at a news conference. “But for sure the fragility is not about just one player — would be nice but I think it’s not just about that.”

Guardiola has been without his entire first-choice defense, with center backs Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones out injured.

The embarrassing defeat in Norway followed a 2-0 derby loss at Manchester United last Saturday.

Second-place City trails Arsenal by seven points with 16 games remaining in the Premier League season.

Wolves, despite being bottom of the Premier League, has three draws and a victory in its past four league games.

