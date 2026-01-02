Maple Leafs take on the Islanders after Matthews’ hat trick

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

New York is 22-15-4 overall and 12-8-2 in home games. The Islanders have gone 9-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Toronto has gone 5-10-1 on the road and 19-15-6 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +one scoring differential, with 134 total goals scored and 133 allowed.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.