Maple Leafs take losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-19-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-19-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to break their five-game slide with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has gone 13-9-5 in home games and 24-19-9 overall. The Kraken have given up 151 goals while scoring 147 for a -4 scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 8-11-3 in road games and 24-20-9 overall. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in league play with 174 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 18 assists for the Maple Leafs. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

