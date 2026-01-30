Maple Leafs enter matchup against the Canucks on losing streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-21-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-5, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-21-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs, on a six-game losing streak, play the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has gone 6-17-3 in home games and 18-31-5 overall. The Canucks have conceded 195 goals while scoring 139 for a -56 scoring differential.

Toronto has an 8-12-3 record on the road and a 24-21-9 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -11 scoring differential, with 176 total goals scored and 187 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has four goals over the last 10 games.

Matthew Knies has 13 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.