Maple Leafs and Golden Knights face off in non-conference matchup

Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -120, Maple Leafs -100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto is 24-17-9 overall and 16-6-6 in home games. The Maple Leafs are 20-9-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has gone 12-6-6 in road games and 24-13-12 overall. The Golden Knights have a +17 scoring differential, with 163 total goals scored and 146 conceded.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 6-5 in overtime in the previous matchup. Pavel Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 12 goals and 40 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

