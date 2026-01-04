Man United boss Ruben Amorim delivers puzzling and defiant message after Leeds draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim delivered a puzzling and defiant message after a 1-1 draw…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim delivered a puzzling and defiant message after a 1-1 draw in the Premier League with Leeds on Sunday when he tried to clarify his position at the club and insisted he would not step down.

During his post match news conference at Elland Road, Amorim repeatedly stressed he was United’s “manager” and not merely the coach.

The Portuguese was hired in November 2024 as head coach, but insisted that was not the case.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “And that is clear. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Amorim has endured a difficult time since taking over at Old Trafford. He apologized to fans at the end of last season for what he described as a “disastrous” campaign when United finished 15th in the standings – its lowest in the Premier League era. He also oversaw unwanted club records including the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

Amorim also Sunday repeatedly referred to the end of his contract in 2027, saying “then everyone is going to move on.”

His comments came in a week when there were reports that figures at the club had questioned his tactics.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on,” Amorim said.

