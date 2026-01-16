Man City close to buying Guehi and manager Glasner announces he is leaving Crystal Palace in summer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is close to signing defender Marc Guehi, Oliver Glasner said Friday while also announcing…

England international Guehi saw a proposed move to Liverpool collapse on transfer- deadline day in the summer and was widely expected to join the Premier League champion at the end of the season.

But City has stepped in as manager Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his bid for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages,” Glasner told reporters ahead of Palace’s game against Sunderland on Saturday. “When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now.”

Glasner, who will leave Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season, said Guehi would not be involved against Sunderland.

Guardiola, who has already brought in one major signing, Antoine Semenyo, during the January transfer window, would not comment on the 25-year-old Guehi.

The center back is in the final year of his contract at Palace and a move now means the London club will receive a fee, rather than lose him as a free agent.

“Everyone wanted Marc to stay forever,” Glasner said. “I talked to him, of course, it stays between us. Marc showed it in the summer transfer window, showed it the whole autumn that he was 100% committed to the team and to Crystal Palace.

“I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy.”

Glasner’s announcement that he will leave, after having led Palace to its FA Cup triumph last year, will heighten speculation of a move to Manchester United.

United fired coach Ruben Amorim last week and has appointed former player Michael Carrick until the end of the season.

Glasner is reportedly admired by United’s hierarchy after winning major trophies with former club Eintracht Frankfurt and Palace, as well as proving he can handle England’s top flight.

“My decision has already been taken months ago,” the 51-year-old Austrian said. “I had a meeting (with co-owner Steve Parish) in the October international break. We had dinner and a very long talk and I told him I would not sign a new contract for Crystal Palace.”

