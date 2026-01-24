Mak Lind named coach of the North Carolina Courage

CARY, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Courage named Mak Lind as the National Women’s Soccer League club’s new head…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Courage named Mak Lind as the National Women’s Soccer League club’s new head coach.

Lind comes to the Courage from Swedish club BK Häcken Women, where he led the team to a 21-1-4 record and the Damallsvenskan title this past season. He joined Häcken in 2023 and took the team to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

“I’m very aligned with the system and style of play already in place and look forward to continuing to evolve it alongside the players and staff,” Lind said in a statement released Saturday by the Courage. “I can’t wait to get started and for my family and me to fully immerse ourselves in this community.”

Lind, 37, replaces Sean Nahas, who was fired in August. The Courage, who won back-to-back NWSL titles in 2018 and 2019, finished this past season 9-9-8 and ninth in the league standings, missing out on the playoffs.

“Mak’s ability to combine performance, culture, and player development makes him a perfect fit for our club,” Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley said. “We believe his leadership will help push us to the next level, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

