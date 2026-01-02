Luke Littler reaches world darts final in bid for second straight title

LONDON (AP) — Darts phenom Luke Littler will bid for a second straight world title after reaching his third final…

LONDON (AP) — Darts phenom Luke Littler will bid for a second straight world title after reaching his third final in a row on Friday.

The 18-year-old Littler beat Ryan Searle 6-1 in the semifinals at Alexandra Palace and will try to become the first player to win back-to-back titles since Gary Anderson a decade ago.

Anderson could have been Littler’s opponent in Saturday’s final but lost 6-3 to Gian van Veen, a 23-year-old Dutchman who won the Youth World Championship in November.

Whoever wins will claim a record prize of 1 million pounds ($1.35 million).

“It’s a massive prize, but it’s the trophy on the stage, it’s not the money,” Littler said, “… so hopefully I can lift the trophy again and think about the money after.

“It feels great, not many people have done it, the first three world championships reaching the final. I have joined a short list of people doing that. Now obviously the only goal is to join the list of people going back-to-back champions.”

Littler reached the final in 2024 at the age of 16, losing to Luke Humphries, but beat Michael van Gerwen in last year’s final.

Van Veen has followed in the footsteps of countrymen Raymond van Barneveld and Van Gerwen in getting to the final.

