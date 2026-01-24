Ludvig Aberg withdraws from 3rd round of The American Express with illness

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Ryder Cup player Ludvig Aberg withdrew from The American Express on Saturday with an…

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Ryder Cup player Ludvig Aberg withdrew from The American Express on Saturday with an illness, the fourth player to withdraw this week from the first PGA Tour stop on the mainland.

Aberg was at 7-under par and playing the Stadium Course at PGA West when he withdrew. The Swede was making his first start of the year.

It was about this time a year ago when Aberg had an illness that caused him to lose 10 pounds. He was in contention at Torrey Pines, stuck it out and had a 74-79 weekend. He had to withdraw from his next start, and then returned to Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational — which moved from Riviera because of the Pacific Palisades fires — and won.

Luke Clanton, Rico Hoey and Nick Dunlap previously withdrew from The American Express.

Players are paired with amateurs for the opening three rounds. Former PGA Tour player Jeff Gove filled in for Aberg so his amateur had a partner. Gove was the last player (at No. 144 in the standings) to qualify for the inaugural FedEx Cup playoffs event in 2007.

