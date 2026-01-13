Lowry, Connor each have goal and assist as Jets beat Islanders 5-4 for their 3rd straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Dylan DeMelo, Jonathan Toews and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg in its third straight win. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 23 saves.

Kyle MacLean, Emil Heineman, Anthony Duclair and Matthew Schaefer scored for the Islanders, who fell to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

DeMelo gave the Jets a 4-3 lead with 7:37 remaining in the second period as he scored on a screened shot from the blue line.

Lowry made it a two-goal lead with 20 seconds to go in the middle period as he deflected Neal Pionk’s point shot past Sorokin.

Schaefer scored with 46 seconds left in the third and the goalie pulled to get the Islanders within one.

Connor opened the scoring 4:20 into the game. After Alex Iafallo deflected Scheifele’s shot from the middle of the point, Connor pounced on the rebound and swept it past Sorokin.

Morrissey upped the lead to 2-0 at 5:41 of the second, with a shot through traffic.

Just 42 seconds later, Toews scored on the power play for a three-goal lead, slipping the rebound of Gabe Vilardi’s shotpast Sorokin.

The Islanders then scored three times in 2:41 to tie it midway through the period.

Duclair converted a backward pass from the corner by Anders Lee at 7:40 to get New York on the scoreboard. Heineman then scored on a penalty shot to pull the Isles withing one at 8:58. MacLean tied it from in front off a pass from Casey Cizikas with 9:39 left.

Islanders: At Edmonton on Thursday night in the fourth of a seven-game trip.

Jets: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

