Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Chicago

Los Angeles Clippers (19-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Clippers face Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 13-9 in home games. Chicago averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Clippers are 8-14 on the road. Los Angeles is 9-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls average 117.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 113.2 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 47.4% from the field, which equals what the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

