Los Angeles takes on Dallas after shootout win

Dallas Stars (26-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-15-10, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Monday, 10…

Dallas Stars (26-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-15-10, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Dallas Stars after the Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a shootout.

Los Angeles has a 19-15-10 record overall and a 7-9-5 record on its home ice. The Kings have given up 120 goals while scoring 116 for a -4 scoring differential.

Dallas has a 26-10-9 record overall and a 14-4-6 record on the road. The Stars rank second in the league with 154 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has scored 12 goals with 10 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 26 goals and 28 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.